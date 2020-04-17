CHEERS...
- To flattening the curve. It appears as though the curve of COVID-19 is beginning to flatten in Ohio. Keeping practicing safe social distancing.
- To technology. We are thankful for the ability that many have to keep in touch with friends and family thanks to technology. Video chats have never been so important.
- To perseverance. This is a hard time, there is no hiding it. However, the people of Athens County are resilient and life is going on.
JEERS...
- To the cold weather. We are tired of overnight frost warnings. We are ready for steadily sunny and warm weather.
- To false information. Having accurate information is paramount during this time. Before you quickly click share on social media, take a second to fact check it. Spreading incorrect information can be seriously damaging during a pandemic.
