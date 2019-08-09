CHEERS ...
To the impending fall sports season, for both area high schools and the Ohio University Bobcats. Messenger sports reporter Jason Arkley’s been cranking out some great Bobcat football preview stories — visit www.athensmessenger.com to catch up on the team.
To the Red Cross “Hometown Heroes” program. The deadline for local nominations is Aug. 20 and can be mailed to Jane Patton at the American Red Cross of SE OH, 100 S. May Ave., Athens, OH 45701; or emailed to Kathy.patton@redcross.org.
To the Bounty on the Bricks event this past weekend, which once again raised funds for the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Kitchen. A worthy cause!
JEERS ...
To the bizarre reports surrounding former Ohio University basketball player D.J. Cooper. Cooper was suspended from FIBA (the International Basketball Federation) for reportedly using his pregnant girlfriend’s urine in attempting to pass a drug test. You can’t make this stuff up.
