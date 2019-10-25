CHEERS ...
- Once more to the League of Women Voters of Athens County for hosting a month's worth of candidate forums all around the county. We also cheer the residents who came out to learn more about their local candidates and issues.
- To the new Italian restaurant in town, Ciró, which was featured in a Messenger article earlier this week. Now about that free bread ...
- To the Ohio University Police Department's new "Poker Chip Challenge," which we wrote about last Sunday. This is a unique opportunity to bring the community and law enforcement together. Kudos to the department.
JEERS ...
To the report of another gas pump skimmer found at the Guysville Marathon. Make sure to keep an eye on your pump and report anything that looks suspicious.
