Cheers ...
To the 1965 Athens Bulldogs football team, which finished 9-0 as champions of the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League. The team will be featured Friday during pregame festivities at R. Basil Rutter Field.
To local residents who are attending the various candidate forums around Athens County. It is heartening to see people take voting seriously enough to consider the candidates on the ballot.
To The Plains' Indian Mound Festival, and to all the other community festivals coming up this fall. It's a beautiful, busy time in Southeast Ohio.
Jeers ...
To another fraternity at Ohio University being investigated for behavior that allegedly "puts the health and safety of (OU) students at risk." This is the second frat to be investigated this year.
