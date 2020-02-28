CHEERS...
- NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson on a life well-lived. The 101-year-old died Monday. Without her contributions to the space program we may not have ever reached the stars. Thank you for your mind and your time. We will remember you well.
- The first signs of spring. Flowers are beginning to pop up around Athens County, giving us hope that we'll soon see the end of this dreary and drizzly winter.
JEERS...
- Hysteria surrounding the coronavirus. Don't spread misinformation based on assumptions. Listen to the doctors and scientists who are studying the virus and head their advice. There's no sense in creating panic.
