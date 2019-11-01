Square Crow

A little one pulls on the foot of a “Square Crow” featured at a Final Friday event in Nelsonville from 2014.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

CHEERS ...

- As always, to those who vote and participate in the democratic process.

- To those who wrote letters to the editor during this campaign season. This newspaper seeks to be an outlet for local residents to share their opinions during election seasons and after them.

- To Nelsonville Final Fridays, a monthly program that concluded this past week after 17 years. Our respect to the artists and organizers who made this possible.

JEERS ...

- As always, to those who don’t vote or participate in the democratic process.

