CHEERS...

- To peaceful protests and those willing to stand up for their beliefs. Athens County has played host to multiple protests this week. It has been inspiring to see people come together to amplify one another's voices. The first amendment right should always be protected and celebrated. 

- To compassion. The world has seen a lot of violence in the last week, but we've also seen a lot of compassion. The compassion for other humans is proof that there is still good in the world. 

JEERS...

- To violence. It should go without saying that killing innocent men and women is wrong. Unfortunately as a society we are not there yet, so it must be said. Murder is wrong. Hatred is wrong. Racism is wrong. 

