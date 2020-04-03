CHEERS TO...
- Healthcare workers. You are on the front lines of the pandemic and society owes you a great deal. Thank you for courageously doing your part every day to ensure the health of the community.
The great outdoors. The weather has been beautiful lately, allowing for many to enjoy some social distancing exercise outside.
- Time with our pets. Whether they are furry, feathered or scaled, we are grateful to be able to spend time at home with our animal companions. They can make even the most stressful times better.
JEERS...
-To those not following orders. Social distancing is not a suggestion. It's a necessary order. Those who violate the order in the Athens City limits could be subject to a citation.
- Missing graduation. To the high school and college seniors, we are sorry that you will be missing this important milestone. We all understand the reason, but it doesn't make it easier.
