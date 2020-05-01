CHEERS...
- To Ohio’s Primary Election. It may not have looked like a typical election, but the democratic process continued on despite a pandemic.
- To teachers and all educational professionals. You are making it work under difficult circumstances. Thank you for what you are doing to ensure that students receive the education that they deserve.
- To the month of May. This might feel like the longest year ever, but it’s only May. We are glad to be one month closer to summer.
JEERS...
- To those still not practicing social distancing. The directives have been clear. No gatherings of over ten and stay six-feet apart from others while in public. We’ve noticed that many people still are disregarding the latter while at grocery stores. Please do your best to protect yourself and those around you.
- To gas finally being cheap and having no where to go. At least we can gas up for when we can take a trip to see friends and family.
