Louie Zervos
Ohio fifth-year senior kicker Louie Zervos is seen in this file photo from earlier in the season.

 Messenger file photo by Jason Arkley

CHEERS ...

- To Coach Frank Solich, who set a new record for most coaching wins in the Mid-American Conference with the Bobcats’ recent win over BGSU.

- To Louie Zervos, OU kicker, who also set a record for most points ever scored in school history. Quite a week for the Bobcats!

- To the Marching Green and Gold, which performed at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals earlier this month.

JEERS ...

- To the incessant, never-ending, absolutely-will-not-stop string of spam calls that it seems all of us are receiving. Frustrating.

