CHEERS ...
- To Coach Frank Solich, who set a new record for most coaching wins in the Mid-American Conference with the Bobcats’ recent win over BGSU.
- To Louie Zervos, OU kicker, who also set a record for most points ever scored in school history. Quite a week for the Bobcats!
- To the Marching Green and Gold, which performed at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals earlier this month.
JEERS ...
- To the incessant, never-ending, absolutely-will-not-stop string of spam calls that it seems all of us are receiving. Frustrating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.