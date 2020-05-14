CHEERS...
- To our local police officers. It's National Police Week and we are thankful for the officers who work to keep our county safe. Thank you for your work.
- To the businesses re-opening this week. We hope that everything goes well for each business and the reopenings go safely. As you begin to patronize these businesses again, don't forget to wear your masks to keep everyone safe.
- To frontline workers. Tuesday's flyover was a real treat. We thank you for the work you are doing to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. You are true heroes.
JEERS...
- To a quiet spring. We are missing the lively feeling of spring in Athens County. We are grateful to those taking social distancing seriously, but we will be happy when things can get back to normal and we see life in the county again.
