CHEERS...

- Taylor Sappington and team for reporting irregularities in the payroll and direct deposit reports in the City of Nelsonville. Honest and hardworking citizens did the right things and brought attention to the issue.

- Valentine’s Day. Even though many believe it’s nothing but commercialism, it’s still nice to have a day set aside to celebrate love.

JEERS...

- Flooding. We’ve had a rainy winter, and it doesn’t look like there’s an end to the deluge anytime soon. Be careful while driving, and turn around when you see flooded roads, it’s not worth the risk.

