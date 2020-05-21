CHEERS...

- To the class of 2020. Congratulations to everyone graduating! You've worked hard to get to this point, we hope you enjoy the moment and find a way to celebrate. 

- To Memorial Day. We are grateful for those who have served their country and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Even if normal Memorial Day services aren't being held, the meaning of the day still lives in the hearts of the residents of Athens County. 

JEERS...

- To the rain and flooding. We are tired of the rainy weather and road closures. Until the water stops be sure to pay attention to road closure signs.

