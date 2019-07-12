CHEERS ...

To the “Hope Talks” event planned for today at Nelsonville Public Library, featuring stories and discussions about substance abuse and effective treatments. This is a needed dialogue in our communities.

To the York Twp. Fire Department, which is set to debut its new station in Buchtel on Saturday.

To the new mural on Stimson Avenue — you can never have too many murals in a community! (See our story online about the mural and its backstory.)

JEERS ...

To the report of a man allegedly stealing a forklift and using it to flip an ex-girlfriend’s car in Murray City. C’mon, man.

