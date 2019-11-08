CHEERS ...

To to the Boxing for Books fundraiser — all those participating, organizing and coming out to spectate. It’s all for a great cause.

To the Tomcats football team for shutting out the TVC-Hocking and making it into the playoffs once again. We hope it’s another deep run for Trimble.

To the Jacksonville and Carthage Twp. fire departments receiving donated safety equipment (see page A3). It’s nice to see our local departments get some help.

JEERS ...

To it getting dark so early. What a rip-off.

