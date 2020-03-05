CHEERS...
- To widespread awareness of the coronavirus. Counties, cities and other organizations have been proactive in trying to educate the public on proper procedure for minimizing the spread. The best thing to do now is wash your hands and educate yourself.
- To political participation. The Athens Messenger has seen an increase in Letters to the Editor leading up to the primary election. Expressing your opinion is a right that we are happy to support. Cut off for election letters is Tuesday, March 10. This is to provide time to print responses to the letters.
JEERS...
- To the closing of Richland Avenue for construction. It may be a necessary project, but we are not looking forward to the headache of construction season.
