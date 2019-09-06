Federal Hocking Logo

CHEERS ...

To Coach Jeff Ditty and the Federal Hocking Lancers for getting “off the schneid” and winning their season opener. Here’s to a winning streak beginning this Friday against Southern.

To the Albany Independent Fair for celebrating 125 years of history in 2019. It’s a great local tradition, and continues through this Sunday.

To Hangover Easy. While we miss Court Street Diner and understand the criticism of HOE’s raunchier menu style, it is still a positive thing when a new business opens in Athens County. Credit should also be given for the tasteful restoration of the diner building and the hat-tips to the location’s history involving the Berry Hotel.

JEERS ...

To the reports of two recent accidental deaths at Hocking Hills State Park. These parks are true gems of Southeast Ohio — places where families and visitors of all ages should feel safe to enjoy nature. Our condolences to the families.

