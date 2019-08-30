CHEERS
- To the Mary Hill Center. Its first occupant, Hopewell Health Centers, opened a new primary care clinic at the former Doctors Hospital location. (See related story on our website.)
- To the news of The Plains’ library getting a makeover (see our story online). The county library system is a true asset to our area.
- To the new inductees to Trimble’s Athletic Hall of Fame: Paul Culver, Chuck Davis, Bruce Fouts, Jr., Allory Hooper and A.J. Jenkins.
JEERS
- To the move-in sign jerks. Like a swarm of locusts, these Ohio University students descend upon Athens each August and display vulgar and embarrassing signs. It’s a wonder they ever got accepted to college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.