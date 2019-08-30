The Plains Library
A young child runs into the new children’s section of The Plains Public Library on Friday. The Athens County library system has undertaken “refresh” projects on several branches around the county.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

CHEERS

- To the Mary Hill Center. Its first occupant, Hopewell Health Centers, opened a new primary care clinic at the former Doctors Hospital location. (See related story on our website.)

- To the news of The Plains’ library getting a makeover (see our story online). The county library system is a true asset to our area.

- To the new inductees to Trimble’s Athletic Hall of Fame: Paul Culver, Chuck Davis, Bruce Fouts, Jr., Allory Hooper and A.J. Jenkins.

JEERS

- To the move-in sign jerks. Like a swarm of locusts, these Ohio University students descend upon Athens each August and display vulgar and embarrassing signs. It’s a wonder they ever got accepted to college.

