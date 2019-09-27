CHEERS ...
To the Athens County Clerk of Courts office. Our condolences to the office and the family of Tina Willis following her death at the age of 52.
To all of the Red Cross Hometown Heroes featured in the recent newspages of The Messenger. We have one more to feature next Tuesday. The Red Cross banquet is next Thursday.
JEERS ...
To the report of cemetery vandals in Logan. This is truly one of the more regrettable, depraved crimes.
To the closing of Fruth Pharmacy in Nelsonville, though at least it is remaining open somewhat as a "general store." It is said that rural pharmacies have to deal with low Medicaid reimbursement rates. We hope the other pharmacies in our area do not suffer a similar fate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.