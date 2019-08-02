CHEERS ...
- To the Athens County Fair — a great, local institution that's back for its 168th year. We hope everyone has a great week at the fair.
- To all the 4-H'ers from around the area who are showing animals and projects this week. Good luck! The Messenger will soon feature a handful of kids each year for our annual '4-H Profile' series. Keep an eye out next week.
- To a pair of new restaurants: Terrace Café near Shade and Park's Place in Amesville. These are in two small places, but we're sure they'll get big community support.
JEERS ...
To hundreds of thousands of Ohioans being potentially purged from the voter rolls, per reporting from the Associated Press and The Messenger. We urge you to check your voter eligibility status online at sos.state.oh.us or by contacting the Athens County Board of Elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.