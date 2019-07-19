CHEERS ...

To Sebastian Fabik and Zach Iverson of the Southern Ohio Copperheads. The two represented the Cheads in the recent summer league All-Star Game.

To the annual Rubber Duck Derby, held July 13, which raised funds for the Athens Food Rescue. Winners included Lynda Johnson, Carol Patterson and Claudia Bashaw.

To the Federal Hocking Local School District’s new solar panel array (see our recent story online). There are many benefits to the project, and more school districts in Ohio will surely follow Federal Hocking’s example.

JEERS ...

To the recent closings of several restaurants in the area, including a few Court Street pizza places in Athens and Go Go Burrito in The Plains. However, there are some new restaurants hitting the scene, including one opening up again in Amesville.

Load comments