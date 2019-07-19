CHEERS ...
To Sebastian Fabik and Zach Iverson of the Southern Ohio Copperheads. The two represented the Cheads in the recent summer league All-Star Game.
To the annual Rubber Duck Derby, held July 13, which raised funds for the Athens Food Rescue. Winners included Lynda Johnson, Carol Patterson and Claudia Bashaw.
To the Federal Hocking Local School District’s new solar panel array (see our recent story online). There are many benefits to the project, and more school districts in Ohio will surely follow Federal Hocking’s example.
JEERS ...
To the recent closings of several restaurants in the area, including a few Court Street pizza places in Athens and Go Go Burrito in The Plains. However, there are some new restaurants hitting the scene, including one opening up again in Amesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.