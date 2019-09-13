CHEERS ...
- To the tributes to 9/11 and first responders in all of our area communities.
- To the Alexander Spartans golf team, which is on the verge of winning a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title. Follow the sports page for up-to-date coverage of our county teams.
- To a large grant approved this week that will bring automated vehicle testing to Southeast Ohio. The eventual goal is to allow for residents with mobility issues to use this technology to get to appointments and other necessary errands. This is a welcome development for the region.
JEERS ...
- To the report that Follett’s University Bookstore in Athens will be closing later this year. Court Street takes another hit.
