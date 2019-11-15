CHEERS ...

To, who else, Joe Burrow — for taking down Goliath and putting himself into the lead in the Heisman race. Follow our Heisman tracker each Tuesday and our “The Road From Bulldog To Tiger” series each Thursday.

To the news of broadband internet infrastructure being built in six Southeast Ohio counties, as reported in Thursday’s edition. Keep it coming.

To all the veterans of Athens County and beyond for serving our country.

JEERS ...

To the first snow. Many people enjoy this weather and like the snow ... how strange.

