CHEERS ...
To the return of high school sports. These prep sports bring our communities together and showcase the best of Athens County. Here’s to a fun 2019 fall season.
To the return of The Athens Messenger “Blitz” section. The first section will print Thursday, Aug. 22 and each Thursday thereafter, as with previous years. If you want an insider’s look at the five football teams in Athens County, make sure you check out the coverage of Messenger sports writers Jason Arkley and Kevin Wiseman.
To the Old Timers Baseball celebration in Nelsonville. This is a fun tradition at Crabtree Field. Honorees at this year’s event, held Aug. 10, included Jack Maurer, Guy Kinneer, Joe Pidcock and Terry Peters.
JEERS ...
To communities in the region that have not yet joined the Ohio Checkbook program. This is a voluntary program of the Ohio Treasurer’s Office wherein local government entities publish all of their spending data. The city of Logan is the most recent community in our area to join — others should do the same.
