CHEERS...
- To the weekend. Is it just us, or did this week seem extra long?
- To the successful election forum series presented by the League of Women Voters. A well informed voting public makes all the difference. Thank you to the League for organizing the series, and thank you to all who participate.
- The 8th grade students at Athens Middle School. They worked hard to honor Andrew Jackson Davison, the first and only African-American lawyer to practice in Athens County. Thank you for giving us all the chance to honor and learn about a tragically overlooked person in our county's history.
JEERS...
- To the media circus surrounding Kaitlin Bennett. Athens has so many positive stories to celebrate. We wish they would shine the national spotlight on those, instead of someone seeking attention.
