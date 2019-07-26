CHEERS ...

To Mandy Windle, a Messenger newspaper carrier who reported seeing smoke to the Nelsonville Fire Department and helped to save Tammy’s Country Kitchen from what could have been a devastating overnight fire. Our company is very proud of her!

To Rae Farley, a new floral shop owner in Trimble. See our story about the new shop on our website.

To the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway, which reportedly has a new dining car getting added to the train line. We hope to enjoy a nice meal on the train sometime soon.

JEERS ...

To the report that 21 million prescription pain pills were distributed to Athens County between 2006-2012. The Messenger reported on these figures earlier this week (see our story online); the data was made available by The Washington Post newspaper. It is stunning to see how pervasive the opioid crisis has been in our area over the past two decades.

