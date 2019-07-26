CHEERS ...
To Mandy Windle, a Messenger newspaper carrier who reported seeing smoke to the Nelsonville Fire Department and helped to save Tammy’s Country Kitchen from what could have been a devastating overnight fire. Our company is very proud of her!
To Rae Farley, a new floral shop owner in Trimble. See our story about the new shop on our website.
To the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway, which reportedly has a new dining car getting added to the train line. We hope to enjoy a nice meal on the train sometime soon.
JEERS ...
To the report that 21 million prescription pain pills were distributed to Athens County between 2006-2012. The Messenger reported on these figures earlier this week (see our story online); the data was made available by The Washington Post newspaper. It is stunning to see how pervasive the opioid crisis has been in our area over the past two decades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.