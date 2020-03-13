CHEERS...
- To signs of spring. The sunshine and flowers popping up are giving us reasons to smile.
- To community kindness. Many local organizations are stepping forward to ensure that no student goes hungry during Athens City Schools and Beacon School's closures. Thank you for your willingness to help out your community.
JEERS...
- To the coronavirus. The death toll continues to grow each day and the future of the disease is uncertain. We, along with the rest of the world, are ready for the pandemic to be over. Now go wash your hands.
