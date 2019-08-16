CHEERS ...
To the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills, a fun community festival that helps us say goodbye to summer. We’ll have coverage of PoH in the next few editions and online.
To Julie Cromer, the new Director of Athletics at Ohio University — the first woman to serve in that role at OU.
To the myriad of comments we received regarding the topic of selling Confederate items at the Athens County Fair. Hundreds offered their views on Facebook and, perhaps surprisingly, most conversations remained civil and on-topic. We printed a select few in Wednesday’s edition.
JEERS ...
To reports of “The” Ohio State University seeking to trademark the word “THE.” Must we go down the rabbit hole of having another university trademarking controversy?
