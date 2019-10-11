Vinton County Lady Vikings

Vinton County’s volleyball team poses for a picture after defeating Alexander for the second time this season.

 Photo by Brock Netter, The Vinton-Jackson Courier

CHEERS ...

- To the Vinton County Lady Vikings volleyball team, which clinched its first Tri-Valley Conference title since the 1980s. Well done, players!

- To all the residents throughout Athens County who have attended candidates forums thus far. We hope those in Amesville, Coolville, Chauncey and Albany (the latter for Alexander school board) will do the same. Our compliments as always to the League of Women Voters of Athens County for organizing these events.

- To the efforts of the Moonville Rail Trail Association, which has restored the tunnel letters spelling MOONVILLE — if you haven’t seen it yet, check out the Midnight at Moonville event this Saturday. See our story online for more details.

tbuchanan@athensmessenger.com ; @tylerjoelb

Load comments