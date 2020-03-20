CHEERS...
- To everyone taking the pandemic seriously. Everyone must do their part right now to ensure that the virus does not spread further, so washing your hand and social distancing really do make a difference.
- Community outreach. Everyone working to make sure that school children are fed during the closure is a hero. Thank you for the work you do.
- Free time at home. It might get old fast, but we are thankful for time to clean our homes, take care of ourselves, and spend time with our loved ones.
JEERS...
- To people who don't take the coronavirus seriously. This situation is not a joke. Please think about other people and how your actions can cause serious harm to others.
- The rain. We might be quarantined, but we would still like to be able to go outside and enjoy the sunshine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.