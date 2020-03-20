CHEERS...

- To everyone taking the pandemic seriously. Everyone must do their part right now to ensure that the virus does not spread further, so washing your hand and social distancing really do make a difference. 

- Community outreach. Everyone working to make sure that school children are fed during the closure is a hero. Thank you for the work you do.

- Free time at home. It might get old fast, but we are thankful for time to clean our homes, take care of ourselves, and spend time with our loved ones. 

JEERS...

- To people who don't take the coronavirus seriously. This situation is not a joke. Please think about other people and how your actions can cause serious harm to others.

- The rain. We might be quarantined, but we would still like to be able to go outside and enjoy the sunshine. 

Load comments