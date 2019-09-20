CHEERS

- To the new kids art gallery space at the Athens Public Library. Take a visit and check it out.

- To the League of Women Voters of Athens County, which is once again hosting a series of public forums in the run-up to the November general election. The first event will feature Athens mayoral candidates Steve Patterson and Damon Krane on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Public Library. Keep an eye out for other forums this fall.

- To Richland Avenue soon returning back to two lanes following months of road and bridgework. The work was needed, but we're happy to no longer have to wait for lengthy delays.

JEERS

- To the disappearance of the "Giant Pawpaw" mascot following the 21st annual festival this past weekend. Who steals a pawpaw, honestly?

