On Jan. 26, 2023, following months of conversations with customers and our partners throughout Ohio, the PUCO approved the settlement agreement that Columbia Gas of Ohio reached with the PUCO Staff, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, Commercial Customer Groups, Natural Gas Suppliers and Governmental Aggregators and the Schools Council on the company’s request to modify our natural gas rates.
We realize there is never a good time to raise rates, but after not filing for an increase in 14 years, a change was required for Columbia to continue providing the safety and service our customers deserve. We welcomed the opportunity to hear from customers at six public hearings throughout Ohio. A diversity of opinions and constructive dialogue were paramount to finding a solution that met the needs of the many involved.
The approved rate will result in a $3.76 per month increase per household. The outcome allows us to continue doing what we do best – deliver safe, reliable service to our customers. We are also working very closely with our community partners to ensure that those customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills are connected to the many assistance programs we offer. Help is available, and our community partners are critical in ensuring customers have the information to access these assistance programs.
Columbia’s goal is to strengthen the communities where we live and work, and we cannot achieve this goal without strong alignment with our nonprofit partners. Through contributions from the NiSource Charitable Foundation* and employee volunteerism, we strive to make a difference and improve the quality of life for our families, friends, and neighbors. We are committed to partnering with like-minded organizations – groups dedicated to lifting our community with no expectation of any favor in return.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, was National Energy Assistance Day. We want to remind customers that help is available, and our community partners play a critical role in ensuring customers have the information to access these assistance programs.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is a federally funded program administered by the Ohio Department of Development that helps customers pay their gas utility bills. Ohio customers at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines qualify for this program. We encourage them to contact their local energy assistance provider for more information or visit EnergyHelp.ohio.gov. Columbia Gas customers can also find information about ways to get help paying their bills on our website at Columbiagasohio.com.
Our vision is to impact and contribute to life-changing organizations providing food and shelter to those in need and promoting economic growth and workforce development. We will remain steadfast in this work and in supporting others who share this vision. We are proud of the important work we do in partnership with many community organizations whose mission is to support those most in need throughout the state.
I am grateful for the over 1,100 team members we have working every day across Ohio in 1,200 communities and 61 counties. These team members ensure that the service our customers rely upon continues to warm your homes and businesses. I receive kind words from our customers virtually every week about the help our team has provided to people, and I want to express my gratitude for their focus and commitment to our customers.
We understand that rate increases can be very divisive topics. However, we can all agree that working with public, private and nonprofit partners is the best way to close gaps and support those most in need right here in our communities.
*The NiSource Charitable Foundation is a corporate foundation separate from Columbia Gas. Customer dollars do not fund community support.
