On Jan. 26, 2023, following months of conversations with customers and our partners throughout Ohio, the PUCO approved the settlement agreement that Columbia Gas of Ohio reached with the PUCO Staff, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, Commercial Customer Groups, Natural Gas Suppliers and Governmental Aggregators and the Schools Council on the company’s request to modify our natural gas rates.


