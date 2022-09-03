Unlike other holidays with stories and heroic figures what people are honored as we mark the end of Summer? There seems to be no focus for education or celebration.
Sone of us have jobs, earn salaries, and thus qualify as laborers But we like our work, would do it without pay, and rarely think of it as laborious. A few people have inherited or earned enormous sums so that they do not have to work and don’t.
The workers we should honor are those who do hard jobs for long hours that enhance the lives of everyone. First responders, staffs of hospitals and nursing homes, fire fighters, and trash collectors work hard for us and deserve our thanks at least once a year. Many of them put their lives in danger for us.
We should not forget those who work long hours in businesses that we do not see, especially these days sending us what we used to shop for ourselves. We do see delivery people and sometimes the drivers and packers of trucks and trains. There are farmers, pickers, butchers, and food preparers whose essential services are remote but essential. Farm workers are especially needed yet under-appreciated and underpaid.
For all those laborers we should be grateful. Let us also speak and vote on their behalf, taking care of them in sickness and unemployment. These are the heroes and heroines of Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.