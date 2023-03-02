I do not understand why many people want to prohibit contraception and abortion. I admire women that have to carry and give birth to babies and have many years of monthly menstruation. I think they should do what they wish with their bodies.
Given the laws that invade their lives regarding pregnancy I fear that poor women will have many children they cannot afford to raise. I am told that giving a child health and education today can cost more than a hundred thousand dollars. Rich people can afford this and can also travel to have abortions. Poor parents must give unaffordable children away.
Girls in some countries can be married or sold very young. We read that there is a lot of human trafficking all over the world today. This notorious discrimination leads to the slavery of women. An old text advises men to avoid prostitutes because they might commit incest with a daughter.
The disposal or abandonment of unwanted babies was regular practice in much of human history. For centuries Europe’s children could be given to monasteries or convents. Foundling hospitals were established to take and care for babies. Later there were orphanages, but few remain these days. They will be needed again unless thousands of foster homes are found.
A society that forces women to give birth after every conception must provide for the care and development of every unwanted child, no matter the expense.
