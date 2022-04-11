Editor, The Messenger
I am grateful for the renewed activism of the last few years. I share it and want to reverse racism living in the fine print of our laws and real estate contracts. However, I urge that in the absence of information, compassionate neutrality is considered. The UCM Board made a decision and are bound by confidentiality. I choose to respect both the decision and the former employee whose behavior has been lauded in the letters. If I were the former intern, I would want to hide and yet she continues courageously to be in and give to a community I am grateful to reside in, as well. If she feels wronged, I would urge her to consult an attorney.
Kristina Houser, Chase Run Road, Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.