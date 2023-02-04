It is often nice or necessary to have other people always nearby to live well by doing what you want or need. Not just in nursing homes but in ordinary daily life helpers make clothing, eating, and working possible. Before all our household machines, factories, and convenience stores provided assistance, human labor provided these essentials.
History readers know that most ancient and many recent cultures had live-in helpers, paid with room and board, and expected to stay. Among these servants were wives, bought with dowries, who also provided offspring and sexual satisfaction.
There were miners, sailors, and farm workers similarly tied to places where they stayed all the time. Soldiers were tied to their armies. Children had to belong somewhere and died without constant care, at least for a few years. Al this is a kind of slavery whether it is called that or not. It persists somewhat today when single women take care of children and homes while parents work elsewhere.
Most of bondage history involved people of same or similar ethnicity. In recent centuries, however, bound workers were imported from foreign continents. Chinese were used to build railroads in America, then sent home. Same pattern has existed for Mexican farm workers.
The curse of slavery in the U.S., however, came from the visible difference of African people from European. This has made a free pos-slavery population suffer the leftover stigma of bondage and servant status. This is deplorable, immoral, and must be erased from cultural consciousness. The days of ubiquitous constant servitude are over.
