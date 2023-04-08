Early and painful deaths are sad but immortality is silly. Never leaving life is not part of being human. Prolonging good life is good, even keeping people in a coma is reasonable if any hope of recovery remains. But we are mortal, life cannot be unending.
Every day dies in night and sleep. Every child, we hope, grows, thrives, and then declines. We are organic not static, more like a tree than a rock. Living involves eating and enjoying our bodies. Having children implies replacement when we expire.
Fear of death makes self-preservation a prime aim. That is good in many ways but can make killing others easier to justify. Knowing one must eventually die can inspire self-sacrifice or murder. Insufficient fear of death can lead to suicide.
We must treasure life and recognize its fragility. Preserving life cannot be an absolute value. It is better for some life to die as all must die, rather than keeping it all as if it won’t. In war, medicine, and personal decision death is sometimes better than life. The usual reasons are preservation of other human lives, resisting threats to good life of others, and shortening great pain.
There are arguments also for taking human life in punishment for crime. Lifetime incarceration might be better or worse than quick death. We all must die and some of us are asked to take life. That is an essential part of the human story.
