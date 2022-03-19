Two years of COVID and weeks into a war between Russia and Ukraine, it may have crossed your mind a few times to consider disaster preparedness. “Disaster” in this case meaning a disruption in your ability to obtain or maintain basic needs. Shelter, warmth, water, food, safety, and a few other things might be on your list of things you need.
The beginning of COVID caused shortages of hygiene products, then came shortages in certain processed food due to employees being sick and facilities being shut down. World supply chains and manufacturing are still struggling, and then comes an unprovoked war in Europe currently causing worldwide economic disruption, inflation, and who knows what more will be coming there.
What can you buy/obtain today that you may not be able to get tomorrow? What if the power goes out for two days. Two weeks? Will you lose water? Can you heat your home? I think it wise to write down a few of these questions that impact you, and work out short and long term solutions that are within your current ability. Canned foods and dried foods do not require refrigeration. Gallon jugs of drinking water if you feel your water source may be impacted might be a good idea. A small inverter attached to your car battery will provide enough electric for some LED lights on an extension cord.
Backup heating is a tough one if you do not have economic means. If you have natural gas, fuel oil or propane heat – a small generator (under $500) will run that system if pre-wired for it. Small propane portable radiant heaters are available for under $100, but you need to be very careful to have enough ventilation for most of them.
Consider talking with your neighbors and joining together in times of disaster needs. Four to five families/relatives joining resources to plan for disaster could make it achievable for the group where it would not be possible for each individual. One larger generator and fuel cost spread to the group is a more efficient solution given the infrequency of the problem. If you will not survive on your own – you should plan for where and who you can join. Talk to this friend or relative. Make some plans. Do not take for granted the livelihood you currently have. Access to food, clean water, power, safety, health care, law enforcement, work. Some of these things are more fragile than what we realize. Take a moment to consider what you would do without them.
Jason Morosko is a local passive house consultant and energy engineer.
