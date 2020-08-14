Thursday, March 5, 1874 wasn’t an especially notable day in the history of Athens County. But on that day The Athens Messenger published two articles highlighting events that would affect the county for many years to come.
The temperance movement in Athens was in full swing in 1874, and women were leading the public effort to ban intoxicating liquors. Many local men were involved in the movement as well. On Friday night of that week the men held a business meeting at the M.E. Church and resolved to establish an organization that would give financial support to those quitting the liquor business and help them find “respectable employment.”
Two pledges were written. One pledge stated that the saloon or store owner who sold liquor would voluntarily quit the business for good. It was a lifetime pledge. The other pledge was a personal promise to abstain from alcohol for one year. On Saturday the women began a week-long effort to get saloon keepers and others to sign the pledges.
First they went to Charley Valentine’s place and spent all morning and afternoon trying to convince Val to sign a pledge, but he declined, but said he would consider the matter over the weekend. Monday morning the ladies went to find the Hibernian (a native of Ireland), as the writer referred to Mrs. Kelly, who was known to keep a little of the “ardent.” But Mrs. Kelly was nowhere to be found that day.
On Tuesday the pledges were taken to Mrs. Atkinson of the Arcade drugstore, but she refused to sign. Tuesday evening featured a well-known reformed saloon keeper, Van Pelt, as speaker at the M.E. Church. It was standing room only that night.
On Wednesday the group went to the saloon of David Edgar, which they described as the stronghold. All day was spent at Dave’s Saloon to no avail. The next day they returned to Dave’s place and sang and prayed all day. Near the end of the day, Dave relented and signed the pledge to stop selling alcohol, although he wanted to keep his liquor for personal use. Finally, the women convinced Mr. Edgar to sign the personal pledge to quit drinking for at least a year. His whiskey barrels were rolled to the street and broken with an axe. Church bells rang for half an hour in celebration.
At the same time the temperance movement was gaining steam in Athens, the psychiatric hospital began operation in January of 1874 after years of construction. The hospital was soon filled to capacity of about 600 patients. For an Athens comparison, the enrollment of Ohio University then was about 60 students.
The March 4, 1874 issue of the Messenger reprinted a letter from a Columbus writer who accompanied eight legislators from the General Assembly and their wives for an overnight stay at the new hospital. The group arrived in Athens about 5:30 p.m. and then they took a carriage ride around town. The writer describes the streets of Athens as a “sea of half-congealed mud” and laments that the ladies “were obliged to alight from the vehicle several times and tramp through the mud up the long hills.”
Finally, the travelers arrived tired and hungry at the hospital on the hill, “which with its hundreds of sparkling lights, made a very striking and beautiful appearance.” Dr. Richard Gundry and Mrs. Gundry welcomed the visitors “and in half an hour they were warmed, chilled, and filled.”
Reading the annual reports that Dr. Gundry submitted to the state it’s easy to see what a gifted writer he was, although his 19th century style of writing takes a little getting used to. His deep concern for his patients seems enlightened, too. He notes in one of his reports that the original building plans called for “strong rooms” to contain excited patients. Dr. Gundry said that strong rooms would not need to be built. There were better ways to deal with excited patients.
These annual reports are fascinating for their details, including the names and wages of approximately 150 regular employees in the early years, making the hospital the region’s largest employer by far. Over 30 kinds of fruits and vegetables were purchased and kitchen gardens added more produce. Although the movement to ban the sale of alcohol was widespread in the 1870s, the hospital purchased 67 barrels of ale or about 2,000 gallons and 371 gallons of whiskey in 1876.
As Robert Daniel writes in his book, Athens, Ohio: The Village Years, the prohibition movement in Athens gained popularity in Athens in the 1880s, and in 1886 village council voted to ban the sale of alcohol. But the law didn’t work very well. Taverns opened just across the river, outside of the village limits. By 1889 local prohibition had been repealed and soon 11 taverns were in business. That’s one bar for every 50 adults then living in Athens. The new Dow Law provided over $6,700 revenue to the village from the taverns. Council used the funds for street construction. Perhaps they were tired of traveling through a sea of half-congealed mud.
David Kurz is a retired librarian
