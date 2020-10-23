Kaitlin Thorne

When I was deciding if I should move to Athens, I was told of a mythical experience called the Athens Halloween block party.

A crowd of thousands dressed up, celebrating and listening to bands on the main stage – I was pumped.

There is so much fun associated with Halloween. I enjoy planning and creating costumes. I relish in spooky stories and urban legends. I like carving pumpkins and handing out candy to kids in their adorable costumes. Heck, I even like candy corn – something that earned me a disgusted look from my co-workers when I got excited about a bag that was gifted us. Suffice it to say I love Halloween.

Upon deciding to move to the area, I told my friends and family about Halloween. A few people I know are also Halloween enthusiasts, and between the block party and the ghostly legends of The Ridges, I suddenly had plans to have visitors for this next weekend.

As we all know, COVID-19 hit us hard. Halloween will be a smaller affair this year in Athens County. Neighborhood trick-or-treating will take place with masks and social distancing in place, and as previously announced in the Athens Messenger, the city canceled the block party.

As sad as I am about this, I’m looking forward to experiencing the celebrations in 2021. I am looking forward to so much in 2021, that is, if we as a society can get COVID-19 under control.

I’ve heard a lot of people joke that Halloween is scary, but COVID is scarier. It may sound trite, but it’s a true statement. If you have kids, safely take them trick-or-treating this year if you feel comfortable. If you are an adult, celebrate at home with the ones you live with; watch a horror movie, eat some candy, imbibe in spirits if you are legally and safely able to do so – but don’t go out unnecessarily. If we all work together, we can ensure that Halloween will return to Athens in 2021, in all of its macabre glory.

I hope that next year a few ghastly ghouls that I call friends and family will haunt my doorway, and together we can all get the real Athens experience.

