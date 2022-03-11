As I wrap up my final paper with The Athens Messenger, I wanted to extend a thank you to everyone I have met through my work here. I was welcomed with open arms and full acceptance.
I’ve loved getting to know this community and all its eccentricities. I never knew there was such a beautiful place just hours from where I grew up. My coworkers have made this a home for me and showed me all that Athens has to offer.
Thank you to everyone in the community who gave me the chance to tell your stories. It has been an honor. I will never forget the time I spent here and the lessons I learned from you all.
I don’t have a set path ahead of me but I do know that my time here has only made me grow stronger and more resolved as a journalist. I may not have been born here but I am glad to have experienced a taste of the Appalachian spirit.
Never change, Athens County.
