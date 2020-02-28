It has been just over a month since I moved to Athens County. In that time I’ve seen many things that I would classify as impressive.
The hills, the University, restaurants – the list could go on.
On Wednesday I had the opportunity to tour one of the most impressive educational facilities that I have ever seen.
Beacon School.
I attended the kick-off of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month at Beacon School on Wednesday, Feb. 26. After the kick-off party, I was graciously given a tour of the school by Principal Becky Martin.
For those who are unaware, Beacon School serves students with developmental disabilities too extreme for public school system resources to properly help the student. They work with students up to age 22.
I was impressed with not only the dedicated and caring staff at Beacon, but with the creative way they work with students.
Beacon School has two sensory rooms, where students can either wind down when things become overwhelming, or can exert their extra energy in a positive in and safe way. Martin informed me that these rooms are specifically useful for students on the autism spectrum.
Having been through the public school system and seeing autistic students struggle in a traditional classroom setting, it was refreshing to see a school put in the effort to give students a healthy outlet when they need it most.
I was also impressed with the house model at Beacon School. Older students are able to learn life skills such as, folding clothes, making a bed, cooking or doing dishes. This helps the students to transition into their adult lives after graduation.
During my tour, I met a few students, each of whom made my day. Beacon School’s recently adopted mascot, Ray, is a perfect representation of its students. The ones I met were smiling, bright, full of life and joy.
I came away from Beacon School glad that the students had a place to receive a wonderful education in an inclusive environment. Athens should count itself as lucky for having such a school, not every city is fortunate enough to be basked in the sun’s Rays.
