Even some physicians make distinctions between people 79 and 80. They should know better, but like everyone they think in terms of decades. When we refer to periods of time like saying “the twenties” we are prey to the generalization of time based on the left digit.
Of course we can be confused if we refer to 1950 as the middle of the twentieth century; the nineteen-hundreds seems clearer. Our brains have their preferences for certain short-cuts and these are worthwhile as long as we recognize them as such.
Laws have to use arbitrary age numbers to regulate practice. The proper age for young people to drive, drink, or vote must be settled with age distinctions, no matter how unrealistic. People do not actually change the day they become 16, 18, or 21.
Making significant decisions on sheer numbers like age can be barriers to appropriate thought and practice. Social regulations must do this nevertheless for clarity in observance and enforcement. One size must fit all, no matter how loose or tight.
In medical, work or social arrangements, however, the quality of a life overrides sheer numbers of birthdays. True age is not chronological.
