Editor’s Note: William Morosko is a student at Athens Middle School with an aptitude in writing movie and music review. He has also directed and written short films that have appeared on Athens Community TV.
Gaslighter/The Chicks/Country-Pop
“Hope it’s Something Good” is exactly what I thought before listening to this album. Sure, there are a few highlights, but this album is a disappointment for me. The singles leading up to this weren’t impressive, but had me wondering for what this album had to offer, like the lead single, as it is a catchy tune and just a good country-pop song. The rest of the songs were mediocre at best.
The worst chunk of the album had to be the last three songs, which is bad because instead of a big finish, the album just sunk and crashed. These last few songs are rehashed ideas both musically and lyrically, like the closing song, “Set Me Free,” which relies on the saying, “If you love me, then set me free,” and nothing else.
This album is about the lead singer’s divorce, which is what almost every song on this album is about. My favorite song about this is “Tights on the Boat,” which talks about her husband cheating on her in the most compelling and substantive way. This song has a simple acoustic backing track with some cool vocalizations in the mix.
Another highlight is “My Best Friend’s Weddings,” which talks about meeting someone, probably her ex-husband, at her best friend’s wedding. This song sounds like any other Jack Antonoff song (he is the producer of every song on this album), which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and has a very mesmerizing bridge. Also “For Her,” is a pretty solid tune, too. But, the album as a whole is middle of the road, which is disappointing considering Jack Antonoff has been part of considerably good albums over the past few years.
Favorite songs: Gaslighter, Tights on my Boat, My Best Friends Weddings, For Her
Least Favorite Song: Young Man
Rating: 4/10
