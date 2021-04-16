Courage and a daring spirit involve risking reverse, harm, and even death. Bravery has been a hallmark of the American character. The US was settled by brave immigrants, frontier settlers, adventurers, and entrepreneurs. Land, business, science, and artistic endeavor have been successful through this freedom to risk and take chances.
It is not surprising therefore that many people today expose themselves to disease with that same kind of attitude. In order to live a brave life in freedom to accept challenge, any restrictions on behavior, clothing, and socializing are rejected. “Live free or die” is the national motto more many Americans.
Those of us who are risk-averse, sometimes called cowards, dislike this attitude in the land of the brave. Ours is the land of the cautious and careful, avoiding threat as much as possible. We might admire the heroic pioneers and benefit when they are successful, but we do not imitate them.
The frontier spirit was celebrated in “westerns,” movies about heroic cowboys opposing thieves and enemies. These are and were unrealistic in their disregard for society’s basic needs. Law and order includes care for all people, proper legislation and law enforcement. The wild west is no way for a country to live.
The land of the free and the home of the brave must also be the land of the good neighbor and the home of careful procedures. This is less dramatic than cowboy adventure but better for families and social institutions. Care for the health and welfare of all in a society is ultimately better for each of us than rugged individualism.
