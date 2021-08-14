Lots of interest these days in genealogy. What fascinates people in this search for family history? There is obvious benefit in some DNA knowledge and inheritance of wealth. Maybe burial sites can be preserved.
Most talk about ancestry, however, uses words like pride, heritage, and tradition on one hand, and injustice, turmoil, and revenge on the other. None of these issues are physical; they are cultural. Ancestors, real or not, can justify present feelings of identity with histories that are as relevant as historical fiction. Yes, we think we can be in the past with its joys and horrors but that is all in our minds. Its relevance for life today is more as propaganda than truth.
How sad are wars and resentments in lives today that are fostered by what we think happened in the distant past! Defending what the great grandparents and beyond had or did is a source of much struggle today. It seems honorable to some people to fight for the issues that motivated relatives even hundreds of years ago. But these ideas about the past exist only in our minds and in texts. Are there real reasons for perpetuating the past or do we just need support for agendas of hate or pride, regret or retribution?
Curiosity seems harmless. It can be fun to find old family information, but it is better left in the attic than brought into daily life. No matter what joys or horrors your people experienced your job is to make life good today.
