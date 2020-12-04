The absentminded professor, poets with their heads in the skies, and impractical theorists are popular images of learned thinkers. Ordinary folk have more common sense and know-how. Ivory towers, even with laboratories and computers, are removed from daily life with its challenges and responsibilities.
Therefore we are not surprised when scientists who study disease and its spread are dismissed when they talk about pandemics and precautions. Meteorologists and geologists are equally ignored when discussing climate. We cannot imagine that these eggheads know enough to intrude on our daily lives.
Instead of revolutions against dynasties and ruling castes, today we rebel against science and education. It’s not just the Galileos but the whole community of advanced education that inspire disdain. It’s not new to reject political authorities but unusual to reject professors and universities.
Intellect is the human organ of question, investigation, and innovation. It wants improvement in thought and activity. Change is uncomfortable, however, and sometimes unsuccessful or unhappy.
Everyone should be skeptical of new ideas and proposed practices. That too is a role of the intellect. The first step in testing any suggestion is evaluating the source. It does not make sense to reject the views of smart people trained in research and analysis.
