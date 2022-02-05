Some readers of the Christian Bible take prophecies about the end of the world as predictions about coming years. It is no surprise to them that climate change might make human life on earth difficult or impossible soon. For them, trying to forestall the inevitable work of God is unnecessary if not blasphemous.
A feature of this worldview is indifference to the role of fuel use in this scenario. It is silly to change energy production in a foolish attempt to avoid disaster. We might as well use oil, gas, and coal to do good things meanwhile.
One pre-apocalyptic task is opposition to heresy and wrong religions. Defeat of Islam and freedom from its oil, as well as freedom to drive gas-guzzlers, are okay.
Contemporary American politics is vicious since these reactions are deadly serious. Death in wars, especially in the near east oil states, is as legitimate as the fight to preserve freedom at home. The government that makes people buy electric cars is sinful in their eyes. Therefore proper religion must resist and disobey.
Fuel company executives might not buy into this whole theology but they appreciate support for their desire to keep making money. This is the logic: If the world ends soon, we might as well enjoy it and/or kill evil people while we have a chance.
Fortunately not all Christians read their Bibles as predictions or affirm this sad picture of the future. They join with others who want to improve human life and save the planet from disaster.
George Weckman
