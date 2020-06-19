Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing to urge the Athens County Fair Board to ban all confederate memorabilia at the fair and to encourage others who feel the same to speak up on the issue. The Confederate flag is a symbol of racism. The board should do what the Navy, Marines and NASCAR have done – end its display. It’s the right thing to do.
Fred Kight
The Plains
