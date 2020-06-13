It’s June, which marks the beginning of the beet season here in Ohio. These vibrant, nutritious veggies were first cultivated around 2000 B.C. in the Mediterranean region. Beets are high in fiber, folate, vitamins A and K and are a good source of manganese, copper and potassium. Although beets have a low calorie content, they have the highest sugar content of any vegetable. The nutrients and minerals found in beets are said to improve blood pressure, digestion, sustained energy, brain and heart health and immunity.
One of the things that makes beets unique is that the entire plant is edible. Not only is the beetroot — the bulbous taproot — edible with its sweet earthy flavor, but the beet greens are some of the most delicious and nutritious greens available. Beet greens are sweeter than kale and cook up silky like spinach. Beets are commonly used in soups, salads or are pickled.
Beets are also known for their deep purple hue, which it gets from the betalain pigment. Because of this property, beets are commonly used as a natural coloring agent, including as food coloring. This also means that beets will stain your hands, clothing and wooden cutting boards. Be sure to wear an apron and use a plastic cutting board when working with this vibrant veggie.
When selecting beets for purchase, look for firm round beets with a slender top root. The vegetable should be dark red and smooth over most of its surface. Select beets that are the size of a baseball or smaller. It’s also best to find beets with the top greens still attached. This ensures that you are getting a fresh beet. After purchase, cut the greens from the beets, leaving approximately one inch of root attached to the bulb. Removing the greens helps prevent the leaves from sucking flavor from the bulb. Store beets and greens separately in plastic bags in the refrigerator. Beets will keep for about three weeks.
Beet borscht
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded fresh beets
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cups water
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cans (14.5 oz. each) beef broth
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Sour cream, optional
- Chopped chives or fresh dill sprigs, optional
Directions:
In a saucepan, bring the beets, carrots, onio, water and salt to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add broth, cabbage and butter; simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Just before serving, stir in lemon juice. If desired, top each serving with a sour cream and chives/dill.
This Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market; OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program; and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at the Market on State St. Parking Lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: The USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the Southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
